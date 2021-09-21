Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. 50,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.