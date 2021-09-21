Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.11 and last traded at C$33.44. 557,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 552,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.14.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.7699998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Urbain De Schutter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,162.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,272,840.99.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

