Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.11 and last traded at C$33.44. 557,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 552,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.14.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.7699998 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
