Base Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $681,980.55 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $681,980.55 and $62,151.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 424,055 coins and its circulating supply is 333,514 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

