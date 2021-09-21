Barclays Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $90.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $98.37 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

