Bar Harbor Trust Services Takes $1.19 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $300.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,446. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

