Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 1,030 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,592. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

