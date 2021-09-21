Bar Harbor Trust Services Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in AON were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

NYSE AON traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $291.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $295.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.