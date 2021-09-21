Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys 814 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,064. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

