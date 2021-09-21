Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 15,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,810. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.