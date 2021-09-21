Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

