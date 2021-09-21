Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,734 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.