Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $419.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.82 and its 200 day moving average is $353.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

