Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

STLA stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

