Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

