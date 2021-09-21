Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

