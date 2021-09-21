Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 8,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,231,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

