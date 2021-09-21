Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

