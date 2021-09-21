Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Banner by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.