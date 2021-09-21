Bank of The West Sells 5,501 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

