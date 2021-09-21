Bank of The West Sells 315 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Target were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

