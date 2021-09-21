Bank of The West Sells 1,710 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

