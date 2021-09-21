Bank of The West Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

