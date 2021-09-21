Bank of The West Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $431.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

