Bank of The West Buys 3,497 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of The West grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

