Bank of The West Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $400.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.34 and its 200 day moving average is $389.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.