Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 985,829 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,255,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 985,829 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,523,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Comcast by 13.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 414,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

