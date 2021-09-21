Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 562,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,791,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 562,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,233,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 401,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,303,594. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

