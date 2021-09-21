Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,145,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,882,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,797.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,781.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,490.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

