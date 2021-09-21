Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 906,310 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,466,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.47. 216,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

