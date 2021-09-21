Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 593,908 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,023,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of COST traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,391. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

