Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.23 Billion Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,215,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,047,960 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,230,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 566,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.