Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,286,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,998. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

