Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 97,746 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,823,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

