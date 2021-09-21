Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.35

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

