Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

