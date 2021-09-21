Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $137.20 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $137.20 million and $46.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.76 or 0.00048196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00125248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

