Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $16.80 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $16.80 or 0.00040152 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $169.98 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00125940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044677 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

