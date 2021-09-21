Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $748,433.32

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $748,433.32 and $48,859.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00109960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.60 or 0.06839601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,820.92 or 1.00097272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00770678 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

