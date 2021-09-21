Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AYA. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.13.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

