AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 190.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

