Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Avnet posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 670,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.