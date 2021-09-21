Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

