AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,596.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,488.98. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

