AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AZO stock opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,596.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,488.98. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63.
In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
