AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $448,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AutoZone by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,596.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,488.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

