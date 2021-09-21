AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

