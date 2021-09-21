Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

