Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.28 ($90.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDA. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NDA stock traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €65.10 ($76.59). 482,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.50. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

