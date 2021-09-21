Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.45.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $193.43 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

