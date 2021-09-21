Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

