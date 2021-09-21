Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCO. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.